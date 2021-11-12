Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $551.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.40 million and the highest is $588.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.24. 474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,143. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.