STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $231.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.