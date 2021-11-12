Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY21 guidance to €0.45-€0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,020. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

