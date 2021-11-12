Steven M. Hatten Sells 100,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

