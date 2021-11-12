Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 916 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Certara by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 645,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,860,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 87,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of CERT opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,533,569 shares of company stock valued at $436,048,338. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.