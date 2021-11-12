Stifel Financial Corp Has $258,000 Stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Ondas worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ONDS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.