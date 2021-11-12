Stifel Financial Corp Invests $247,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Radian Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Radian Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

