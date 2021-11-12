Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 125.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 592.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 306,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $2,929,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyliion alerts:

HYLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NYSE HYLN opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.