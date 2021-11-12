Stifel Financial Corp Sells 494 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 3,590.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

