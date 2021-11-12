Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$6.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRLFF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.29 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

