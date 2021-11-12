Stifel Nicolaus Raises The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $16.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 46.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 78.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 185.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.