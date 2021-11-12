Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.63.

STOK opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 over the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

