Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

