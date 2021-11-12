Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $548.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.07 and its 200 day moving average is $393.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $586.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

