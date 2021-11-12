Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $73.47 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.