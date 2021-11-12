Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRX shares. Cormark increased their price target on Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$6.30 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:SRX opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$763.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3,130.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

