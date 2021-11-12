Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Cut to C$6.28 by Analysts at CIBC

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRX. Cormark boosted their price target on Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.98.

Shares of SRX stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 531,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of C$765.20 million and a PE ratio of 3,135.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

