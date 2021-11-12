STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

SSKN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 32,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,043. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

