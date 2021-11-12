Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $390,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $302.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.84 and its 200 day moving average is $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

