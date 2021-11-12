Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $657.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.58. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.