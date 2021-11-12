Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $343,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 74.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,658,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

