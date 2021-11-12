Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 0.79% of Ashford worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

