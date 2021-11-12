Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 979,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 329,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

