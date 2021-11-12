Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 720 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after buying an additional 373,955 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 297.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

