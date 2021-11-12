Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €86.97 ($102.32).

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €73.50 ($86.47). The company had a trading volume of 78,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

