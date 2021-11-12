SUKU 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.21 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $127.32 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUKU has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

