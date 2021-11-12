Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.