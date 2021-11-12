SUN Trading Down 99.9% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,487,627.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80949731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00071423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00098848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,627.73 or 1.01289972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,525.14 or 0.07203635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

