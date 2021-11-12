Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 135,397 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $114.54. 30,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

