Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. iShares Global Industrials ETF comprises 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EXI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $124.88. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

