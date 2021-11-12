Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $1.09 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,594 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $264,088,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $180.42. 15,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,800. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

