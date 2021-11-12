Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492,142. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

