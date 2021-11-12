Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,389. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

