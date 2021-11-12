SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of TSE:SOY opened at C$8.24 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of C$8.05 and a 52 week high of C$21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97. The company has a market cap of C$883.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.76.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.