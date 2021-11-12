Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $76.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,497. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

