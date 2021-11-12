Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Surmodics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.750-$-1.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.93. 52,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,716. The firm has a market cap of $692.63 million, a P/E ratio of 499.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,792 shares of company stock worth $884,477 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

