Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 14,522 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

