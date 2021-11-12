Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFIN opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

