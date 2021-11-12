SVB Leerink Trims Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price to $75.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of CSTL opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,908 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after acquiring an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 265,126 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

