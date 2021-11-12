S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Posts Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 162,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SANW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

