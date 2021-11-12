Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.62. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.