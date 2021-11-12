Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

