Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $9.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SYBX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 171,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,469. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

