Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells $30,240.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $30,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 52.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

