Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,833.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $29,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,565 shares of company stock valued at $563,240 in the last three months. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

