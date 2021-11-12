Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
