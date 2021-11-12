Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $612.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

