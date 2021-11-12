Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $200.00 at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.18.

TTWO stock opened at $185.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 176.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $247,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

