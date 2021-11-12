Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

TTWO stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.89. 46,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.18.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

