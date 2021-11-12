Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €41.86 ($49.25) and last traded at €41.68 ($49.04). 84,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.54 ($48.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Talanx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.13 and a 200 day moving average of €36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.